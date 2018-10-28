Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

October 28, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 4 3 0 0 1 7 15 9
Birmingham 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7
Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Peoria 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5
Knoxville 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 14
Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13
Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Pensacola 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 11
Evansville 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory