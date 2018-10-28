SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|15
|9
|Birmingham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|7
|Fayetteville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Huntsville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Peoria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|5
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Quad City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Pensacola
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Evansville
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Macon 3, Pensacola 0
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.
