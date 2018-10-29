Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

October 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 4 3 0 0 1 7 15 9
Birmingham 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7
Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Peoria 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5
Knoxville 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 14
Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13
Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Pensacola 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 11
Evansville 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president