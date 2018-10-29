SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 4 3 0 0 1 7 15 9 Birmingham 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7 Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9 Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9 Peoria 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5 Knoxville 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 14 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9 Pensacola 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 11 Evansville 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

