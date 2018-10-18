Listen Live Sports

Sporting Kansas City beats Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1

October 18, 2018 12:18 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored for help Sporting (16-8-8) move into third place in the Western Conference.

Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are is eighth in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.

