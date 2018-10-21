Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sporting KC beats Dallas 3-0, moves atop Western Conference

October 21, 2018 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roger Espinoza and Johnny Russell scored second-half goals and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Sunday to move atop the Western Conference.

Kansas City (17-8-8) is two points ahead of FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC, which plays at Sporting next week in the season finale. Dallas (16-8-9), which has lost two straight since a five-match unbeaten streak, plays at 11th-place Colorado.

Daniel Salloi opened the scoring in the 45th minute by hustling to a blocked shot and sending it inside the far post. Espinoza extended the lead in the 64th by redirecting a header. It was Sporting’s record-breaking 62nd goal of the season.

Russell scored his 10th goal on a penalty kick in the 87th for double-digit goals and assists in his debut season.

Advertisement

Both goalkeepers blocked a penalty kick. FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez denied Ilie Sanchez’s attempt in the 17th and Kansas City’s Tim Melia went to his left to block Reto Ziegler’s left-footed shot in the 48th.

It was Kansas City’s first victory in Frisco since June 12, 2011.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born