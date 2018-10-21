Listen Live Sports

Sporting KC-FC Dallas, Sums

October 21, 2018 7:37 pm
 
Kansas City 1 2—3
Dallas 0 0—0

First half_1, Kansas City, Salloi, 10, 45th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Espinoza, 2 (Opara), 64th; 3, Kansas City, Russell, 10 (penalty kick), 87th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Espinoza, 45th; Gutierrez, 68th; Sanchez, 73rd. Dallas, Gonzalez, 16th; Pedroso, 87th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Peter Manikowski; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_19,096.

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 90th), Daniel Salloi (Andreu Fontas, 88th), Khiry Shelton (Krisztian Nemeth, 90th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler (Pablo Aranguiz, 69th); Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Harold Mosquera, Victor Ulloa; Dominique Badji (Roland Lamah, 69th), Maximiliano Urruti (Tesho Akindele, 85th).

