Spurs-Hawks, Box

SAN ANTONIO (127)

Gay 10-15 5-6 28, Cunningham 2-7 0-0 5, Gasol 6-8 2-2 14, D.White 6-11 2-2 15, DeRozan 4-12 7-9 15, Metu 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 3, Poeltl 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 4-6 0-0 9, Forbes 9-11 1-2 22, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 48-87 19-23 127.

ATLANTA (130)

Prince 9-11 4-4 25, Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Len 5-8 4-5 16, Young 8-18 2-3 22, Bazemore 5-8 4-5 15, Bembry 6-7 0-0 14, Poythress 5-9 2-4 12, Spellman 2-4 1-2 5, Lin 5-8 0-0 10, Dorsey 3-6 1-2 8, Huerter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-84 18-25 130.

San Antonio 36 28 28 35—127 Atlanta 32 30 38 30—130

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-31 (Forbes 3-5, Gay 3-6, Belinelli 2-4, Mills 1-1, D.White 1-3, Bertans 1-4, Cunningham 1-4, Gasol 0-1, DeRozan 0-3), Atlanta 14-34 (Young 4-8, Prince 3-3, Bembry 2-3, Len 2-4, Bazemore 1-2, Carter 1-3, Dorsey 1-4, Lin 0-2, Spellman 0-2, Poythress 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 34 (D.White, Gasol, Poeltl 6), Atlanta 38 (Len 10). Assists_San Antonio 33 (Gasol 10), Atlanta 25 (Young 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 20, Atlanta 23. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_7,433 (8,600).

