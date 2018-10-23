Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Lakers, Box

October 23, 2018
 
SAN ANTONIO (143)

Gay 7-8 0-0 16, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Aldridge 13-22 11-18 37, Forbes 6-14 0-0 16, DeRozan 11-29 8-9 32, Gasol 2-4 4-4 9, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Mills 4-7 3-5 12, Belinelli 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 50-97 28-38 143.

L.A. LAKERS (142)

James 11-25 8-11 32, Kuzma 15-25 3-4 37, McGee 7-13 2-3 16, Ball 5-9 1-2 14, Caldwell-Pope 1-4 2-2 4, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 4-5 0-1 8, Zubac 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 3-6 1-1 8, Hart 8-14 0-0 20. Totals 55-107 18-26 142.

San Antonio 40 25 34 29 15—143
L.A. Lakers 26 34 36 32 14—142

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 15-28 (Forbes 4-8, Belinelli 3-6, Gay 2-3, DeRozan 2-5, Bertans 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Mills 1-2), L.A. Lakers 14-39 (Hart 4-7, Kuzma 4-10, Ball 3-7, James 2-8, Stephenson 1-3, Mykhailiuk 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Fouled Out_McGee, Cunningham. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (Cunningham 12), L.A. Lakers 52 (Hart 10). Assists_San Antonio 32 (DeRozan 14), L.A. Lakers 33 (James 14). Total Fouls_San Antonio 26, L.A. Lakers 29. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

