Spurs-Magic, Box

SAN ANTONIO (100)

Bertans 0-4 0-0 0, Aldridge 5-15 3-4 13, Poeltl 3-5 1-1 7, Forbes 4-11 0-0 8, DeRozan 5-11 9-12 20, Cunningham 0-1 4-4 4, Pondexter 3-4 1-2 9, O.White 1-2 0-0 3, Metu 1-3 4-4 6, Gasol 5-8 0-0 10, Mills 5-10 2-3 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Belinelli 2-9 0-1 5. Totals 34-83 24-31 100.

ORLANDO (81)

Isaac 2-9 0-0 5, Gordon 2-13 0-2 4, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 14, Augustin 2-4 0-0 4, Fournier 9-17 3-6 23, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 5-10 4-4 15, Simmons 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 0-0 4, Grant 1-5 3-5 6. Totals 33-89 10-17 81.

San Antonio 22 18 31 29—100 Orlando 10 20 22 29— 81

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-25 (Mills 3-5, Pondexter 2-2, DeRozan 1-2, O.White 1-2, Belinelli 1-5, Forbes 0-2, Aldridge 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Bertans 0-3), Orlando 5-26 (Fournier 2-6, Isaac 1-3, Grant 1-3, Bamba 1-3, Martin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Ross 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 54 (Aldridge 15), Orlando 52 (Vucevic 12). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Aldridge, Mills, Gasol 4), Orlando 24 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Orlando 25. A_16,424 (18,846).

