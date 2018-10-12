Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Magic, Box

October 12, 2018 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (100)

Bertans 0-4 0-0 0, Aldridge 5-15 3-4 13, Poeltl 3-5 1-1 7, Forbes 4-11 0-0 8, DeRozan 5-11 9-12 20, Cunningham 0-1 4-4 4, Pondexter 3-4 1-2 9, O.White 1-2 0-0 3, Metu 1-3 4-4 6, Gasol 5-8 0-0 10, Mills 5-10 2-3 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Belinelli 2-9 0-1 5. Totals 34-83 24-31 100.

ORLANDO (81)

Isaac 2-9 0-0 5, Gordon 2-13 0-2 4, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 14, Augustin 2-4 0-0 4, Fournier 9-17 3-6 23, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 5-10 4-4 15, Simmons 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 0-0 4, Grant 1-5 3-5 6. Totals 33-89 10-17 81.

San Antonio 22 18 31 29—100
Orlando 10 20 22 29— 81

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-25 (Mills 3-5, Pondexter 2-2, DeRozan 1-2, O.White 1-2, Belinelli 1-5, Forbes 0-2, Aldridge 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Bertans 0-3), Orlando 5-26 (Fournier 2-6, Isaac 1-3, Grant 1-3, Bamba 1-3, Martin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Ross 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 54 (Aldridge 15), Orlando 52 (Vucevic 12). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Aldridge, Mills, Gasol 4), Orlando 24 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Orlando 25. A_16,424 (18,846).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown