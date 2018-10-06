Listen Live Sports

Spurs say rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV needs surgery

October 6, 2018 5:50 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs will miss the start of the regular season because of surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

Walker was hurt in the Spurs’ preseason win over Detroit on Friday night.

The Spurs say he will have surgery on Monday, and that a timeline for his return will be determined after that procedure. The rehab for meniscus surgery is often in the range of six weeks.

The 19-year-old Walker was the 18th overall pick in the draft earlier this year, after skipping his final three seasons of eligibility with the Miami Hurricanes and turning pro.

