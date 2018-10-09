NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 8, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Atlanta (20) 3tf 12 7-4-1 311 3 2. McWicked (6) 7ph 15 8-3-2 282 6 3. Shartin N (2) 5pm 21 16-1-0 243 4 4. Courtly Choice (3) 3pc 15 10-1-0 204 2 5. Kissin In The Sand (3) 3pf 14 10-4-0 192 7 6. Manchego (1) 3tf 12 7-3-1 185 1 7. Marion Marauder 5th 10 6-4-0 131 5 8. Six Pack 3tc 12 9-1-1 121 — 9. Crystal Fashion 3tg 15 9-4-1 43 9 10. Stay Hungry 3pc 14 6-1-4 41 8

Also: Homicide Hunter 36, Lather Up 27, Ariana G 20, Lazarus N 19, Phaetosive 13, Green Manalishi S 9, Plunge Blue Chip 7, Warrawee Ubeaut 7, Workin Ona Mystery 7, Dorsoduro Hanover 5, Ice Attraction 5, Stag Party 5, Met’s Hall 3, Hannelore Hanover 2, The Ice Dutchess 2, Woodside Charm 2, Caviart Ally 1, Gimpanzee 1, Will Take Charge 1.

