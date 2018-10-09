NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 8, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Atlanta (20)
|3tf
|12
|7-4-1
|311
|3
|2. McWicked (6)
|7ph
|15
|8-3-2
|282
|6
|3. Shartin N (2)
|5pm
|21
|16-1-0
|243
|4
|4. Courtly Choice (3)
|3pc
|15
|10-1-0
|204
|2
|5. Kissin In The Sand (3)
|3pf
|14
|10-4-0
|192
|7
|6. Manchego (1)
|3tf
|12
|7-3-1
|185
|1
|7. Marion Marauder
|5th
|10
|6-4-0
|131
|5
|8. Six Pack
|3tc
|12
|9-1-1
|121
|—
|9. Crystal Fashion
|3tg
|15
|9-4-1
|43
|9
|10. Stay Hungry
|3pc
|14
|6-1-4
|41
|8
Also: Homicide Hunter 36, Lather Up 27, Ariana G 20, Lazarus N 19, Phaetosive 13, Green Manalishi S 9, Plunge Blue Chip 7, Warrawee Ubeaut 7, Workin Ona Mystery 7, Dorsoduro Hanover 5, Ice Attraction 5, Stag Party 5, Met’s Hall 3, Hannelore Hanover 2, The Ice Dutchess 2, Woodside Charm 2, Caviart Ally 1, Gimpanzee 1, Will Take Charge 1.
