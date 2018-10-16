NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 15, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Atlanta (20)
|3tf
|12
|7-4-1
|312
|1
|2. McWicked (8)
|7ph
|16
|9-3-2
|297
|2
|3. Shartin N (1)
|5pm
|21
|16-1-0
|246
|3
|4. Courtly Choice (3)
|3pc
|15
|10-1-0
|209
|4
|5. Kissin In The Sand (2)
|3pf
|14
|10-4-0
|193
|5
|6. Manchego (1)
|3tf
|12
|7-3-1
|174
|6
|7. Six Pack
|3tc
|12
|9-1-1
|131
|8
|8. Marion Marauder
|5th
|11
|6-4-0
|108
|7
|9. Crystal Fashion
|3tg
|15
|9-4-1
|48
|9
|10. Stay Hungry
|3pc
|14
|6-1-4
|43
|10
Also: Homicide Hunter 29, Lather Up 26, Ariana G 24, Warrawee Ubeaut 11, Phaetosive 10, Jimmy Freight 9, Lazarus N 8, Plunge Blue Chip 7, Workin Ona Mystery 7, Green Manalishi S 6, Dorsoduro Hanover 5, Ice Attraction 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Met’s Hall 3, Stag Party 3, Hannelore Hanover 2, Cantab Fashion 1, Cruzado Dela Noche 1, Lionel 1, Will Take Charge 1, Woodside Charm 1.
