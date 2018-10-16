Listen Live Sports

October 16, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 15, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Atlanta (20) 3tf 12 7-4-1 312 1
2. McWicked (8) 7ph 16 9-3-2 297 2
3. Shartin N (1) 5pm 21 16-1-0 246 3
4. Courtly Choice (3) 3pc 15 10-1-0 209 4
5. Kissin In The Sand (2) 3pf 14 10-4-0 193 5
6. Manchego (1) 3tf 12 7-3-1 174 6
7. Six Pack 3tc 12 9-1-1 131 8
8. Marion Marauder 5th 11 6-4-0 108 7
9. Crystal Fashion 3tg 15 9-4-1 48 9
10. Stay Hungry 3pc 14 6-1-4 43 10

Also: Homicide Hunter 29, Lather Up 26, Ariana G 24, Warrawee Ubeaut 11, Phaetosive 10, Jimmy Freight 9, Lazarus N 8, Plunge Blue Chip 7, Workin Ona Mystery 7, Green Manalishi S 6, Dorsoduro Hanover 5, Ice Attraction 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Met’s Hall 3, Stag Party 3, Hannelore Hanover 2, Cantab Fashion 1, Cruzado Dela Noche 1, Lionel 1, Will Take Charge 1, Woodside Charm 1.

