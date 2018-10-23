NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 22, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Atlanta (21)
|3tf
|13
|8-4-1
|313
|1
|2. McWicked (8)
|7ph
|16
|9-3-2
|298
|2
|3. Shartin N (3)
|5pm
|22
|17-1-0
|262
|3
|4. Kissin In The Sand (2)
|3pf
|14
|10-4-0
|203
|5
|5. Six Pack
|3tc
|13
|10-1-1
|166
|7
|6. Courtly Choice
|3pc
|16
|10-1-0
|164
|4
|7. Manchego
|3tf
|13
|7-3-2
|144
|6
|8. Marion Marauder
|5th
|12
|6-4-0
|83
|8
|9. Woodside Charm
|2tf
|6
|6-0-0
|42
|—
|10. Crystal Fashion
|3tg
|16
|9-4-1
|40
|9
Also: Stay Hungry 33, Homicide Hunter 27, Gimpanzee (1) 22, Plunge Blue Chip 20, Lather Up 19, Ariana G 17, Dorsoduro Hanover 12, Jimmy Freight 9, Tactical Landing 7, Tall Drink Hanover 7, Workin Ona Mystery 6, Ice Attraction 5, Lazarus N 5, Warrawee Ubeaut 5, Phaetosive 4, Youaremycandygirl 4, Met’s Hall 2, Proof 2, American History 1, Emoticon Hanover 1, St Somewhere 1, Will Take Charge 1.
