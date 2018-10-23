Listen Live Sports

October 23, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 22, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Atlanta (21) 3tf 13 8-4-1 313 1
2. McWicked (8) 7ph 16 9-3-2 298 2
3. Shartin N (3) 5pm 22 17-1-0 262 3
4. Kissin In The Sand (2) 3pf 14 10-4-0 203 5
5. Six Pack 3tc 13 10-1-1 166 7
6. Courtly Choice 3pc 16 10-1-0 164 4
7. Manchego 3tf 13 7-3-2 144 6
8. Marion Marauder 5th 12 6-4-0 83 8
9. Woodside Charm 2tf 6 6-0-0 42
10. Crystal Fashion 3tg 16 9-4-1 40 9

Also: Stay Hungry 33, Homicide Hunter 27, Gimpanzee (1) 22, Plunge Blue Chip 20, Lather Up 19, Ariana G 17, Dorsoduro Hanover 12, Jimmy Freight 9, Tactical Landing 7, Tall Drink Hanover 7, Workin Ona Mystery 6, Ice Attraction 5, Lazarus N 5, Warrawee Ubeaut 5, Phaetosive 4, Youaremycandygirl 4, Met’s Hall 2, Proof 2, American History 1, Emoticon Hanover 1, St Somewhere 1, Will Take Charge 1.

