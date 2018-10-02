NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 1, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Manchego (22) 3tf 11 7-3-0 326 1 2. Courtly Choice (11) 3pc 14 10-1-0 311 2 3. Atlanta 3tf 10 6-3-1 209 3 4. Shartin N 5pm 20 15-1-0 195 4 5. Marion Marauder (1) 5th 10 6-4-0 167 6 6. McWicked 7ph 14 7-3-2 159 5 7. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 13 9-4-0 149 7 8. Stay Hungry (1) 3pc 13 6-0-4 79 10 9. Crystal Fashion 3tg 13 9-3-0 67 9 10. Lather Up 3pc 14 11-0-1 57 8

Also: Ariana G 55, Phaetosive 35, Green Manalishi S 28, Lazarus N 16, Stag Party 16, Donttellmeagain 9, Met’s Hall 8, Gimpanzee, Six Pack 7, Caviart Ally 6, Hannelore Hanover 5, The Ice Dutchess 4, Captain Ahab 2, Plunge Blue Chip 2, Tall Drink Hanover 2, Will Take Charge 2, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Only Take Cash 1.

