NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 1, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Manchego (22)
|3tf
|11
|7-3-0
|326
|1
|2. Courtly Choice (11)
|3pc
|14
|10-1-0
|311
|2
|3. Atlanta
|3tf
|10
|6-3-1
|209
|3
|4. Shartin N
|5pm
|20
|15-1-0
|195
|4
|5. Marion Marauder (1)
|5th
|10
|6-4-0
|167
|6
|6. McWicked
|7ph
|14
|7-3-2
|159
|5
|7. Kissin In The Sand
|3pf
|13
|9-4-0
|149
|7
|8. Stay Hungry (1)
|3pc
|13
|6-0-4
|79
|10
|9. Crystal Fashion
|3tg
|13
|9-3-0
|67
|9
|10. Lather Up
|3pc
|14
|11-0-1
|57
|8
Also: Ariana G 55, Phaetosive 35, Green Manalishi S 28, Lazarus N 16, Stag Party 16, Donttellmeagain 9, Met’s Hall 8, Gimpanzee, Six Pack 7, Caviart Ally 6, Hannelore Hanover 5, The Ice Dutchess 4, Captain Ahab 2, Plunge Blue Chip 2, Tall Drink Hanover 2, Will Take Charge 2, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Only Take Cash 1.
