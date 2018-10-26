Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanford Preview-Capsule

October 26, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Stanford

Last season: 19-16.

Nickname: Cardinal.

Coach: Jerod Haase, third season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Conference: Pac-12.

Who’s gone: F Reid Travis transferred to Kentucky as a graduate transfer, Dorian Pickens.

Who’s back: G Daejon Davis (10.7 ppg) and F KZ Okpala (10.0 ppg) are experienced members from the sophomore class while 7-foot center Josh Sharma is the lone senior on the roster but has never started a game. He blocked 27 shots last season.

The Skinny: The Cardinal’s tie for third place in the Pac-12 with 11 wins marked their highest showing and victory total in a decade. Now, Haase has a young roster featuring 11 of 15 players who are freshmen or sophomores — but with a nationally ranked recruiting class the freshmen could make an immediate impact. Stanford loses Travis’ averages of 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Stanford’s chances of winning it all in the NCAA Tournament at 600-1.

___

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War