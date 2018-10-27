Listen Live Sports

Stanley passes for 3 TDS, FAMU wins 5th straight, 38-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Stanley passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Florida A&M clobbered Morgan State 38-3 on Saturday, running its win streak to five-straight games and closing in on a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

The Rattlers led 31-0 at halftime as Stanley distributed the touchdown passes to three different receivers — Chad Hunter from 22 yards, Marcus Williams from 15 and Xavier Smith from 21. DeShawn Smith rushed for 116 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

FAMU (6-2, 5-0), with its first winning season since 2011, scored early when Demontre Moore fell on a fumble in the end zone to end Morgan State’s first possession.

The Bears (2-6, 1-5) scored on an Alex Raya 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

During the last five games, FAMU has outscored opponents 163-51 and can clinch a share of the MEAC title at Howard next week. FAMU players spent much of the last week delivering donated aid to communities hammered by Hurricane Michael.

