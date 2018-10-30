Stars-Canadiens Sum

Dallas 0 2 2—4 Montreal 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Shore), 1:49 (pp). 2, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Shore, Lindell), 7:24.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 7 (Tatar), 2:58. 4, Dallas, Shore 2 (Faksa), 9:27 (sh). 5, Dallas, Radulov 5 (Ja.Benn), 17:23.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 2-14-6_22. Montreal 10-9-16_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 6; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 5-4-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Montreal, Price 4-2-2 (21-18).

A_20,506 (21,288). T_2:48.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.