Stars-Canadiens Sums

October 30, 2018 11:06 pm
 
Dallas 0 2 2—4
Montreal 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (interference), 4:29; Seguin, DAL, (holding), 11:07.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Shore), 1:49 (pp). 2, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Shore, Lindell), 7:24. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (slashing), 0:10; Klingberg, DAL, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 0:48; Deslauriers, MTL, (hooking), 5:19; Drouin, MTL, (high sticking), 18:14.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 7 (Tatar), 2:58. 4, Dallas, Shore 2 (Faksa), 9:27 (sh). 5, Dallas, Radulov 5 (Ja.Benn), 17:23. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (tripping), 3:22; Lindell, DAL, (hooking), 7:49; Domi, MTL, served by Hudon, (cross checking), 13:12; Domi, MTL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:12; Polak, DAL, (roughing), 13:12; Armia, MTL, (tripping), 14:39; Ja.Benn, DAL, (tripping), 15:02.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 2-14-6_22. Montreal 10-9-16_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 6; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 5-4-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Montreal, Price 4-2-2 (21-18).

A_20,506 (21,288). T_2:48.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.

