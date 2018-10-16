Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Devils Sum

October 16, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 0—0
New Jersey 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 7 (Hall, Butcher), 3:42 (pp).

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Coleman 2 (Severson), 2:03. 3, New Jersey, Dea 3, 16:19.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-10-7_24. New Jersey 12-11-11_34.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; New Jersey 1 of 6.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 1-1-0 (34 shots-31 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-0-0 (24-24).

A_12,808 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba