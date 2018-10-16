Stars-Devils Sums

Dallas 0 0 0—0 New Jersey 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 7 (Hall, Butcher), 3:42 (pp). Penalties_Carrick, DAL, (cross checking), 2:41; Honka, DAL, (cross checking), 6:01; Hall, NJ, (delay of game), 7:09; Benn, DAL, (holding), 7:09; Lovejoy, NJ, (hooking), 13:29; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 16:28.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Coleman 2 (Severson), 2:03. 3, New Jersey, Dea 3, 16:19. Penalties_Janmark, DAL, (holding), 7:38; Lindell, DAL, (tripping), 13:07.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Benn, DAL, Major (fighting), 2:28; Wood, NJ, Major (fighting), 2:28; Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 4:05; Honka, DAL, (interference), 6:18; Hintz, DAL, (high sticking), 17:43.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-10-7_24. New Jersey 12-11-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; New Jersey 1 of 6.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 1-1-0 (34 shots-31 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-0-0 (24-24).

A_12,808 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.