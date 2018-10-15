Stars-Senators Sums

Dallas 1 0 0—1 Ottawa 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 4 (Radulov, Spezza), 16:53 (pp). Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 4:29; Radulov, DAL, (cross checking), 12:49; Lajoie, OTT, (tripping), 16:13.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Lajoie 4 (Ryan, Duchene), 19:40. Penalties_Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 11:05; Tierney, OTT, (hooking), 15:52.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 3 (DeMelo, Tierney), 1:27. 4, Ottawa, Boedker 1 (Duchene), 10:12. 5, Ottawa, Smith 2, 18:23. Penalties_Smith, OTT, (tripping), 6:27.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-9-15_38. Ottawa 9-7-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 2-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 2-1-1 (38-37).

A_12,358 (18,572). Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

