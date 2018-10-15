STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (160) 6-0 4000 1 2. South Dakota State 4-1 3762 2 3. Kennesaw State 6-1 3690 3 4. James Madison 5-2 3437 6 5. Jacksonville State 5-1 3272 8 6. McNeese 5-1 2994 9 7. Weber State 4-2 2884 13 8. Illinois State 5-1 2701 12 9. Eastern Washington 5-2 2693 4 10. UC Davis 5-1 2366 14 11. Elon 4-2 2324 5 12. Wofford 4-2 2061 6 13. Towson 5-1 1986 17 14. Sam Houston State 4-2 1977 15 15. Central Arkansas 4-2 1445 18 16. Maine 4-2 1415 21 17. Colgate 6-0 1337 20 18. Stony Brook 5-2 1326 19 19. North Carolina A&T 5-2 1221 10 20. Nicholls 4-3 925 11 21. ETSU 6-1 847 23 22. Rhode Island 4-2 775 16 23. Princeton 5-0 618 25 24. Delaware 4-2 399 NR 25. UNI 3-3 378 NR

Others: North Dakota 271, Dartmouth 218, Idaho State 155, Missouri State 133, Florida A&M 114, Chattanooga 110, Montana State 62, Montana 52, South Dakota 22, Northern Arizona 21, Furman 8, Murray State 1.

