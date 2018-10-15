STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (160)
|6-0
|4000
|1
|2. South Dakota State
|4-1
|3762
|2
|3. Kennesaw State
|6-1
|3690
|3
|4. James Madison
|5-2
|3437
|6
|5. Jacksonville State
|5-1
|3272
|8
|6. McNeese
|5-1
|2994
|9
|7. Weber State
|4-2
|2884
|13
|8. Illinois State
|5-1
|2701
|12
|9. Eastern Washington
|5-2
|2693
|4
|10. UC Davis
|5-1
|2366
|14
|11. Elon
|4-2
|2324
|5
|12. Wofford
|4-2
|2061
|6
|13. Towson
|5-1
|1986
|17
|14. Sam Houston State
|4-2
|1977
|15
|15. Central Arkansas
|4-2
|1445
|18
|16. Maine
|4-2
|1415
|21
|17. Colgate
|6-0
|1337
|20
|18. Stony Brook
|5-2
|1326
|19
|19. North Carolina A&T
|5-2
|1221
|10
|20. Nicholls
|4-3
|925
|11
|21. ETSU
|6-1
|847
|23
|22. Rhode Island
|4-2
|775
|16
|23. Princeton
|5-0
|618
|25
|24. Delaware
|4-2
|399
|NR
|25. UNI
|3-3
|378
|NR
Others: North Dakota 271, Dartmouth 218, Idaho State 155, Missouri State 133, Florida A&M 114, Chattanooga 110, Montana State 62, Montana 52, South Dakota 22, Northern Arizona 21, Furman 8, Murray State 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.