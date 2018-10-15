Listen Live Sports

STATS FCS Poll

October 15, 2018 1:48 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (160) 6-0 4000 1
2. South Dakota State 4-1 3762 2
3. Kennesaw State 6-1 3690 3
4. James Madison 5-2 3437 6
5. Jacksonville State 5-1 3272 8
6. McNeese 5-1 2994 9
7. Weber State 4-2 2884 13
8. Illinois State 5-1 2701 12
9. Eastern Washington 5-2 2693 4
10. UC Davis 5-1 2366 14
11. Elon 4-2 2324 5
12. Wofford 4-2 2061 6
13. Towson 5-1 1986 17
14. Sam Houston State 4-2 1977 15
15. Central Arkansas 4-2 1445 18
16. Maine 4-2 1415 21
17. Colgate 6-0 1337 20
18. Stony Brook 5-2 1326 19
19. North Carolina A&T 5-2 1221 10
20. Nicholls 4-3 925 11
21. ETSU 6-1 847 23
22. Rhode Island 4-2 775 16
23. Princeton 5-0 618 25
24. Delaware 4-2 399 NR
25. UNI 3-3 378 NR

Others: North Dakota 271, Dartmouth 218, Idaho State 155, Missouri State 133, Florida A&M 114, Chattanooga 110, Montana State 62, Montana 52, South Dakota 22, Northern Arizona 21, Furman 8, Murray State 1.

