STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (163)
|7-0
|4075
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|6-1
|3865
|3
|3. James Madison
|5-2
|3728
|4
|4. Weber State
|5-2
|3447
|7
|5. Eastern Washington
|5-2
|3133
|9
|6. UC Davis
|6-1
|3051
|10
|7. South Dakota State
|4-2
|2948
|2
|8. Elon
|5-2
|2760
|11
|9. Wofford
|5-2
|2614
|12
|10. Towson
|6-1
|2559
|13
|11. Illinois State
|5-2
|2428
|8
|12. Jacksonville State
|5-2
|2182
|5
|13. Central Arkansas
|5-2
|1869
|15
|14. McNeese
|5-2
|1854
|6
|15. Stony Brook
|6-2
|1845
|18
|16. Colgate
|6-0
|1753
|17
|17. Northern Iowa
|4-3
|1465
|25
|18. N.C. A&T
|6-2
|1338
|19
|19. Princeton
|6-0
|933
|23
|20. Nicholls
|4-3
|900
|20
|21. Delaware
|5-2
|859
|24
|22. North Dakota
|5-2
|667
|NR
|23. Sam Houston State
|4-3
|584
|14
|24. Maine
|4-3
|489
|16
|25. ETSU
|6-2
|415
|21
Others receiving votes: Dartmouth 394, Southeast Missouri State 195, Chattanooga 132, Florida A&M 125, Rhode Island 111, Idaho State 91, Incarnate Word 70, Murray State 28, Montana State 21, Montana 12, Missouri State 11, Monmouth 9, San Diego 6, Western Illinois 4, Mercer 2, Samford 2, Alcorn State 1.
