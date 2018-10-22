Listen Live Sports

STATS FCS Poll

October 22, 2018 1:31 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (163) 7-0 4075 1
2. Kennesaw State 6-1 3865 3
3. James Madison 5-2 3728 4
4. Weber State 5-2 3447 7
5. Eastern Washington 5-2 3133 9
6. UC Davis 6-1 3051 10
7. South Dakota State 4-2 2948 2
8. Elon 5-2 2760 11
9. Wofford 5-2 2614 12
10. Towson 6-1 2559 13
11. Illinois State 5-2 2428 8
12. Jacksonville State 5-2 2182 5
13. Central Arkansas 5-2 1869 15
14. McNeese 5-2 1854 6
15. Stony Brook 6-2 1845 18
16. Colgate 6-0 1753 17
17. Northern Iowa 4-3 1465 25
18. N.C. A&T 6-2 1338 19
19. Princeton 6-0 933 23
20. Nicholls 4-3 900 20
21. Delaware 5-2 859 24
22. North Dakota 5-2 667 NR
23. Sam Houston State 4-3 584 14
24. Maine 4-3 489 16
25. ETSU 6-2 415 21

Others receiving votes: Dartmouth 394, Southeast Missouri State 195, Chattanooga 132, Florida A&M 125, Rhode Island 111, Idaho State 91, Incarnate Word 70, Murray State 28, Montana State 21, Montana 12, Missouri State 11, Monmouth 9, San Diego 6, Western Illinois 4, Mercer 2, Samford 2, Alcorn State 1.

