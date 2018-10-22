STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (163) 7-0 4075 1 2. Kennesaw State 6-1 3865 3 3. James Madison 5-2 3728 4 4. Weber State 5-2 3447 7 5. Eastern Washington 5-2 3133 9 6. UC Davis 6-1 3051 10 7. South Dakota State 4-2 2948 2 8. Elon 5-2 2760 11 9. Wofford 5-2 2614 12 10. Towson 6-1 2559 13 11. Illinois State 5-2 2428 8 12. Jacksonville State 5-2 2182 5 13. Central Arkansas 5-2 1869 15 14. McNeese 5-2 1854 6 15. Stony Brook 6-2 1845 18 16. Colgate 6-0 1753 17 17. Northern Iowa 4-3 1465 25 18. N.C. A&T 6-2 1338 19 19. Princeton 6-0 933 23 20. Nicholls 4-3 900 20 21. Delaware 5-2 859 24 22. North Dakota 5-2 667 NR 23. Sam Houston State 4-3 584 14 24. Maine 4-3 489 16 25. ETSU 6-2 415 21

Others receiving votes: Dartmouth 394, Southeast Missouri State 195, Chattanooga 132, Florida A&M 125, Rhode Island 111, Idaho State 91, Incarnate Word 70, Murray State 28, Montana State 21, Montana 12, Missouri State 11, Monmouth 9, San Diego 6, Western Illinois 4, Mercer 2, Samford 2, Alcorn State 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.