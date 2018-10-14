Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers-Bengals Stats

October 14, 2018 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 0 14 3 11—28
Cincinnati 7 7 0 7—21
First Quarter

Cin_Boyd 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:36.

Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:33.

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:07.

Cin_Boyd 14 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :19.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 21, 6:53.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 3:32.

Cin_Mixon 4 run (Bullock kick), 1:18.

Pit_A.Brown 31 pass from Roethlisberger (Smith-Schuster pass from Roethlisberger), :10.

A_60,594.

___

        Lawmakers clash over Trump’s role in FBI headquarters plans

Pit Cin
First downs 26 19
Total Net Yards 481 275
Rushes-yards 21-112 13-62
Passing 369 213
Punt Returns 2-22 1-6
Kickoff Returns 2-48 3-122
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-46-0 26-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-16
Punts 4-43.0 6-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-69 6-30
Time of Possession 34:56 25:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 19-111, Ridley 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 11-64, M.Walton 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-46-0-369. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-0-229.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-111, McDonald 7-68, A.Brown 5-105, James 5-26, Conner 4-18, Grimble 2-35, Switzer 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Green 7-85, Boyd 7-62, Uzomah 6-54, Mixon 4-20, Erickson 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing