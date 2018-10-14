Steelers-Bengals Stats

Pittsburgh 0 14 3 11—28 Cincinnati 7 7 0 7—21 First Quarter

Cin_Boyd 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:36.

Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:33.

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:07.

Cin_Boyd 14 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :19.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 21, 6:53.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 3:32.

Cin_Mixon 4 run (Bullock kick), 1:18.

Pit_A.Brown 31 pass from Roethlisberger (Smith-Schuster pass from Roethlisberger), :10.

A_60,594.

___

Pit Cin First downs 26 19 Total Net Yards 481 275 Rushes-yards 21-112 13-62 Passing 369 213 Punt Returns 2-22 1-6 Kickoff Returns 2-48 3-122 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 32-46-0 26-42-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-16 Punts 4-43.0 6-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-69 6-30 Time of Possession 34:56 25:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 19-111, Ridley 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 11-64, M.Walton 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-46-0-369. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-0-229.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-111, McDonald 7-68, A.Brown 5-105, James 5-26, Conner 4-18, Grimble 2-35, Switzer 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Green 7-85, Boyd 7-62, Uzomah 6-54, Mixon 4-20, Erickson 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

