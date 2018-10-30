Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Steelers QB Roethlisberger dealing with broken index finger

October 30, 2018 5:54 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.

Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

