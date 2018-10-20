Listen Live Sports

Stony Brook scores season high in 52-14 victory

October 20, 2018 9:03 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Gowins and Donald Liotine combined for 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Stony Brook surged to a 52-14 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Leading 10-0 after Gowins’ 1-yard run and a Alex Lucansky field goal, the Seawolves (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) then scored touchdowns on their next six possessions, except for a couple kneel-downs to end the first half, in piling up their most points this season.

Gowins finished with 117 yards on 22 carries and two scores with Liotine rushing for 119 yards and a score to lead a Seahawks rushing attack that finished with 354 yards. Joe Carbone threw for a score and ran for another as the Seawolves, ranked No. 17 in the FCS coaches’ poll, ran their record to 6-0 over the No. 23 Rams (4-3, 2-2) in a series that began in 2013.

Naim Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns for Rhode Island, which was outgained 460-201.

