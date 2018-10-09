Stuttgart hires former Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has hired former Schalke and Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl to take over from Tayfun Korkut, who was fired on Sunday.

The club says the 43-year-old Weinzierl agreed a deal through June 2020 and will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday.

Korkut was let go, along with assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo, following the side’s 3-1 defeat to previously bottom Hannover on Saturday. The defeat left Stuttgart last in the league after seven games.

Stuttgart president Wolfgang Dietrich says: “We have acted cautiously and laid the groundwork for new start in what is anything but an easy situation for Stuttgart. We’re delighted we could get an experienced and ambitious head coach in Markus Weinzierl.”

Weinzierl, who led Jahn Regensburg into the second division and Augsburg to the Europa League, had a difficult time at Schalke when he took over the Gelsenkirchen-based club in 2016. He started his tenure with five Bundesliga defeats and was eventually sacked at the end of the season.

