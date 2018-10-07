Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

October 7, 2018 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Minnesota 5, Minn.-Duluth 2

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 5, Alaska 0

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement
EXHIBITION

Alberta 2, Air Force 2, OT

Colgate 5, Guelph 2

Ferris St. 5, Lethbridge 2

Michigan 7, Waterloo 4

Michigan St. 3, Windsor 1

Omaha 6, Manitoba 1

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Robert Morris 4, Brock 2

RPI 3, Prince Edward Island 2

St. Cloud St. 6, Mount Royal 2

UMass-Lowell 4, Acadia 3

U.S. National Team 4, Notre Dame 1

Wisconsin 8, Victoria 2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize