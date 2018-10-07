Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Minnesota 5, Minn.-Duluth 2

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 5, Alaska 0

EXHIBITION

Alberta 2, Air Force 2, OT

Colgate 5, Guelph 2

Ferris St. 5, Lethbridge 2

Michigan 7, Waterloo 4

Michigan St. 3, Windsor 1

Omaha 6, Manitoba 1

Robert Morris 4, Brock 2

RPI 3, Prince Edward Island 2

St. Cloud St. 6, Mount Royal 2

UMass-Lowell 4, Acadia 3

U.S. National Team 4, Notre Dame 1

Wisconsin 8, Victoria 2

