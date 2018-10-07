Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0
Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Arizona St. 5, Alaska 0
Colgate 5, Guelph 2
Ferris St. 5, Lethbridge 2
Michigan 7, Waterloo 4
Michigan St. 3, Windsor 1
Omaha 6, Manitoba 1
Robert Morris 4, Brock 2
RPI 3, Prince Edward Island 2
St. Cloud St. 6, Mount Royal 2
UMass-Lowell 4, Acadia 3
U.S. National Team 4, Notre Dame 1
Wisconsin 8, Victoria 2
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.