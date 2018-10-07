Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

October 7, 2018
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Chris McCullough.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Jamel Artis.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler to San Antonio (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed F Joe Thornton on injured reserve. Recalled C Dylan Gambrell from San Jose (AHL).

