Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Chris McCullough.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Jamel Artis.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Peter Budaj from Ontario (AHL). Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler to San Antonio (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed F Joe Thornton on injured reserve. Recalled C Dylan Gambrell from San Jose (AHL).
