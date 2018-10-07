Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Chris McCullough.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Jamel Artis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Peter Budaj from Ontario (AHL). Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler to San Antonio (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed F Joe Thornton on injured reserve. Recalled C Dylan Gambrell from San Jose (AHL).

