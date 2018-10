Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Brad Ausmus manager.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named David Bell manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Omer Asik. Signed G Shaquille Harrison.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Garrett Dickerson. Signed WR Quandree Henderson from the practice squad.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned C Kevin Rooney to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Carl Persson from Atlanta (ECHL).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.