Sunday’s Sports Transactions

October 21, 2018 7:41 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Brad Ausmus manager.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named David Bell manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Los Angeles Lakers F Brandon Ingram four games without pay, Lakers G Rajon Rondo three games, and Houston G Chris Paul two games for their roles in an on-court altercation in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 124-115 win over the Lakers on Oct. 20 at Staples Center. CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Omer Asik. Signed G Shaquille Harrison.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Garrett Dickerson. Signed WR Quandree Henderson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned C Kevin Rooney to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Jeff Kubiak from Worcester (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Turner Ottenbreit from Utah (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Carl Persson from Atlanta (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Elgin Pearce to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Radoslav Illo. Returned D Cliff Watson to Stockton (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Danny Battochio as emergency backup.

