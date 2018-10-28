Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

October 28, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Fired coach Tyronn Lue. Named Larry Drew interim coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled G Peter Budaj from Ontario (AHL). Activated F Dustin Brown off injured reserve. Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Danick Martel from Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended DBs Trey Creamer and Matt Hankins for a week after being cited for disorderly conduct.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory