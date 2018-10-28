Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Fired coach Tyronn Lue. Named Larry Drew interim coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled G Peter Budaj from Ontario (AHL). Activated F Dustin Brown off injured reserve. Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Danick Martel from Syracuse (AHL).
IOWA — Suspended DBs Trey Creamer and Matt Hankins for a week after being cited for disorderly conduct.
