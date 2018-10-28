Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Fired coach Tyronn Lue. Named Larry Drew interim coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Marcus Pettersson and Andrej Sustr to San Diego.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled G Peter Budaj from Ontario (AHL). Activated F Dustin Brown off injured reserve. Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Danick Martel from Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended DBs Trey Creamer and Matt Hankins for a week after being cited for disorderly conduct.

