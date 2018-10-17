Suns sign G Jamal Crawford to 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have officially announced the signing of veteran guard Jamal Crawford.

Wednesday’s announcement ahead of the team’s season opener against Dallas came two days after there were multiple reports that Crawford and the Suns had agreed to a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old Crawford is entering his 19th NBA season and has a career average of 15 points per game. He averaged 10.3 points in 80 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Crawford adds a veteran presence to the young Suns. He is a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man award and has appeared in 1,262 regular-season games, ranking him 30th on the NBA career list.

Phoenix waived guard Davon Reed, the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 draft, to make room for Crawford. Earlier in the week, the Suns waived guard Shaquille Harrison and forward Darrell Arthur.

