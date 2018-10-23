Suns-Warriors, Box

PHOENIX (103)

Anderson 1-4 1-2 3, Ariza 2-12 1-1 6, Ayton 6-11 8-8 20, Canaan 3-8 0-0 7, Booker 11-21 3-3 28, Warren 12-17 0-0 27, Bridges 1-5 2-2 5, Jackson 1-5 1-2 3, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Melton 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-86 16-18 103.

GOLDEN STATE (123)

Durant 9-17 2-2 22, Green 1-4 3-3 5, Jones 5-5 3-5 13, Curry 11-18 1-2 29, Thompson 6-14 3-3 16, McKinnie 4-6 0-1 9, Jerebko 4-8 2-4 13, Looney 2-2 1-1 5, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-6 3-4 8, Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Iguodala 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 18-25 123.

Phoenix 23 24 34 22—103 Golden State 32 38 36 17—123

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-33 (Warren 3-5, Booker 3-9, Bridges 1-4, Canaan 1-5, Ariza 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Anderson 0-3), Golden State 14-37 (Curry 6-13, Jerebko 3-5, Durant 2-3, McKinnie 1-2, Cook 1-3, Thompson 1-6, Lee 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Ayton 14), Golden State 40 (McKinnie 7). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker 6), Golden State 35 (Curry, Green 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Golden State 24. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.