Suns-Warriors, Box

October 9, 2018 1:02 am
 
PHOENIX (117)

Ariza 6-10 1-1 17, Anderson 6-10 2-3 18, Ayton 7-11 4-5 18, Harrison 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson 3-12 0-0 7, Warren 6-11 2-3 15, Holmes 1-2 2-4 4, Bender 0-3 0-0 0, Chandler 2-2 0-0 4, Melton 3-4 2-3 8, Canaan 2-4 1-1 7, Daniels 3-6 0-0 7, Reed 2-5 3-4 8. Totals 42-82 19-26 117.

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Durant 5-10 2-2 12, Looney 4-5 3-3 11, Jones 4-6 3-4 11, Curry 8-14 4-4 23, House 2-4 0-0 4, McKinnie 5-7 1-4 11, Derrickson 2-7 0-0 6, Jerebko 2-6 0-0 6, Bell 3-6 0-0 6, Ulis 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 4-8 2-2 11, Nunn 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 41-81 19-23 109.

Phoenix 40 21 38 18—117
Golden State 32 25 30 22—109

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 14-33 (Anderson 4-7, Ariza 4-8, Canaan 2-4, Warren 1-2, Reed 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Melton 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Bender 0-2), Golden State 8-26 (Curry 3-8, Jerebko 2-4, Derrickson 2-6, Cook 1-2, Durant 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Evans 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Ayton 7), Golden State 33 (Jones 8). Assists_Phoenix 29 (Canaan, Harrison, Jackson 5), Golden State 26 (Jones, Durant 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 26, Golden State 26. Technicals_Durant, Curry, Golden State coach Steve Kerr 2. A_19,596 (19,596).

