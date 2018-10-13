Listen Live Sports

Swedish long-shot wins Yonkers International Trot

October 13, 2018
 
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Swedish long-shot Cruzado Dela Noche of Sweden won the $1 million Yonkers International Trot on Saturday at Yonkers Raceway.

Driven by Hall of Famer Brian Sears, the 6-year-old stallion — dismissed at 30-1 in the wagering — edged Lionel of Norway and driver Goran Antonsen by a head. France’s Up And Quick was third.

Cruzado Dela Noche covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2:24.3 for his 15th career victory.

