Ta’amu’s 528 yards leads Ole Miss to comeback over Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Ta’amu accounted for 528 yards of total offense and engineered a late game-winning drive to help Mississippi come back for a 37-33 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.

Scottie Phillips scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds remaining to complete the dramatic comeback for the Rebels (5-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who put an end to a four-game losing streak to the Razorbacks.

Ta’amu completed 26 of 35 passes for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Ole Miss. The senior also rushed 17 times for 141 yards and a score in helping the Rebels rally from down 17 points in the second quarter.

His single-game total yardage is the second most in Ole Miss history, trailing only a 540-yard effort by Archie Manning.

“I think this is one of my most complete games,” Ta’amu said. “I was just being smart with the ball and making right decisions and right reads.”

Phillips rushed 18 times for 86 yards and the game-winning score.

Ty Storey was 12-of-16 passing for 122 yards and a score and also rushed for 70 yards before leaving the game in the second half with an injury for Arkansas (1-6, 0-4). The Razorbacks have now lost six straight games after an opening victory under first-year coach Chad Morris.

“(Ta’amu) had a heck of a night,” Morris said. “His ability to see the field when the pocket collapses around him, and keep his eyes open and eyes down the field, that’s why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in our league.”

Rakeem Boyd added 109 yards rushing on only seven carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter for Arkansas.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss entered the game having scored at least 70 points in a game twice this season but still in search of its first SEC victory. The Rebels now have that win in large part to Ta’amu, who stepped under center with Ole Miss trailing 33-31 and on its own 3 yard line with 2:02 remaining. The senior completed a pair of lengthy passes on the drive and also rushed 15 yards for a first down that helped set up the wining run by Phillips.

“For him to lead a comeback this year and have that many yards rushing and passing, that’s a pretty special night,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss returns home to face Auburn next week.

The Razorbacks host Tulsa.

