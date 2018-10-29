Tannehill begins throwing in return from shoulder injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill has begun throwing, a major step in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it’s undetermined whether he’ll play this week against the New York Jets.

Tannehill has missed the past three games, including Thursday’s 42-23 loss at Houston.

Gase said a decision regarding the timetable for Tannehill’s return will depend on how sore he is the day after throwing, and how quickly his full arm strength comes back. Tannehill is expected to take part in the Dolphins’ next practice Wednesday but may be limited.

Gase also said he doesn’t anticipate the Dolphins (4-4) will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. There has been speculation the Dolphins are shopping receiver DeVante Parker, but Gase said he expects Parker to remain with Miami.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.