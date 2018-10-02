Team by team look at attendance changes around baseball

Drops

More than 500,000=

—Toronto 878,605 to 2.33 million, lowest since 2012

—Miami 840,893 to 811,104, team record low

—Kansas City 565,263 to 1.67 million, lowest since 2010

250,000 to 500,000

—Baltimore 490,252 to 1.54 million (in 78 dates), lowest in a non-shortened season since 1978 at Memorial Stadium

—Detroit 464,629 to 1.86 million, lowest since the 119-loss team of 2003

—Pittsburgh 454,131 to 1.47 million, lowest since 1996 at Three Rivers Stadium

—Texas 400,653 to 2.11 million, lowest since 2008

100,000 to 250,000

—New York Mets 235,627 to 2.22 million, lowest since 2014

—Cincinnati by 207,651 to 1.63 million, lowest since 1984 at Riverfront Stadium.

—San Francisco 147,467 to 3.16 million, lowest since 2010

—Cleveland by 121,437 to 1.93 million, lowest since 2016

Under 100,000

—Tampa Bay by 98,646 to 1.15 million, lowest since 2005

—Minnesota by 92,082 to 1.96 million (including two home games in San Juan, Puerto Rico), lowest since 2004 at the Metrodome

—St. Louis by 44,350 to 3.40 million, lowest since 2013

—Boston by 22,103 to 2.90 million, lowest since 2015

—Chicago White Sox by 20,653 to 1.61 million, lowest since 1999 at Old Comiskey Park

—Chicago Cubs by 18,473 to 3.18 million, lowest since 2015

Increases

More than 250,000

—Houston by 576,878 to 2.98 million after winning its first World Series title, its highest since 2007

—New York Yankees by 335,889 to an AL-leading 3.48 million, highest since 2012

—Milwaukee by 292,153 to 2.85 million, highest since 2011

—Philadelphia by 252,770 to 2.16 million, highest since 2014

100,000 to 250,000

—Seattle by 164,044 to 2.30 million, highest since 2008

—Arizona by 108,320 to 2.24 million, highest since 2008

Under 100,000

—Los Angeles Dodgers by 91,644 (with an 82nd date) to a major league-leading and club-record 3.86 million, 463 more than 2007

—Colorado by 62,230 to 3.02 million, highest since 2001

—Oakland by 51,867 to 1.53 million, highest since 2015

—Atlanta by 50,529 to 2.56 million in the second year of SunTrust Park

—San Diego by 30,045 to 2.17 million, highest since 2016

—Washington by 4,624 to 2.53 million, highest since 2015

—Los Angeles Angels by 633 to 3.02 million, highest since 2014

