Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee OLB Kongbo out for season with torn ACL

October 14, 2018 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the remainder of the season.

Pruitt said Sunday on “The Nation” radio show that Kongbo tore his ACL on Saturday during the Volunteers’ 30-24 victory at Auburn , which was ranked 21st at the time. Auburn fell out of the Top 25 after the loss.

Pruitt said Kongbo would have surgery “in a couple of days.”

Kongbo intercepted a pass during Tennessee’s upset of Auburn, which snapped the Volunteers’ 11-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference games. The fifth-year senior had started five of Tennessee’s first six games this season and had 11 tackles.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing