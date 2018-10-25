Listen Live Sports

Texans and Dolphins both missing receivers

October 25, 2018 9:07 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were without a starting receiver on Thursday night with Houston’s Keke Coutee out with a hamstring injury and Miami’s Kenny Stills inactive because of a groin injury.

The Dolphins were also without receiver Albert Wilson, who was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday with a hip injury. The team announced earlier in the week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill would miss the game because of a shoulder injury, giving former Texan Brock Osweiler his third straight start in his place.

Also inactive for Houston was safety Andre Hal (shoulder), who made his season debut last week after going into remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Other inactive players for Miami were cornerback Torry McTyer, defensive ends Cameron Malveaux and Charles Harris, tackle Sam Young and tight end A.J. Derby.

Also out for Houston were cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Shareece Wright, linebacker Brian Peters, guard Zach Fulton and tight end Ryan Griffin.

