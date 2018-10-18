Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule

HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 19-13

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 18, Jaguars No. 17

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12)

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (15)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have won three straight in dramatic fashion, including two in overtime and last week thanks to interception return for touchdown in final two minutes. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 120 yards receiving to break own franchise mark for most yards (776) through first seven games. Hopkins also goes for third straight on road with at least 100 yards and touchdown. … … QB Deshaun Watson has at least 375 yards passing in three of past four games. He has 685 yards passing, with four TDs and two INTs, in last two road games. Watson has 968 yards passing, with eight TDs and three picks, in last three division games. … RB Lamar Miller has at least 80 yards from scrimmage in three of past four games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in past four games. He has 14 1/2 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 career meetings against Jaguars. … DE Jadaveon Clowney has 10 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in his past 10 games against division teams. … Jaguars swept season series in 2017 after dropping six straight. … After being outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, coach Doug Marrone returned to training camp practices this week in effort to emphasize fundamental football. … QB Blake Bortles has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of last six home games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in those six games. … Jaguars down top two left tackles, top two tight ends, No. 1 receiver and probably two of top three running backs. … Jaguars one of six NFL teams without missed FG this season. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR Keke Coutee worth starting against Jaguars’ defense. Pro Bowl CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye will cover Hopkins and Will Fuller, leaving Tyler Patmon on Coutee. Rookie has 20 catches for 193 yards and TD in three games.

