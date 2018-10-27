Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas guard Roach suspended for opener, violated team rules

October 27, 2018 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II has been suspended for the Longhorns’ season opener against Eastern Illinois for a violation of team rules.

Roach announced the suspension on social media about the same time the school issued a statement. Neither statement disclosed the nature of the violation. Both said it happened “last year.”

Roach will miss the Longhorns’ to preseason scrimmages, along with the opening game on Nov. 6.

Roach is considered Texas’ best all-around player. He averaged 9.9 points and had a team-high 51 steals for Texas last season as the Longhorns advanced to the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War