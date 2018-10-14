Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The AP Top 25 Fared

October 14, 2018 2:28 am
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) beat Missouri 39-10. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 2 Georgia (6-1) lost to No. 13 LSU 36-16. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) beat Minnesota 30-14. Next: at Purdue, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 NC State, Saturday, Oct. 20.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

No. 5 Notre Dame (7-0) beat Pittsburgh 19-14. Next: vs. Navy at San Diego, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 6 West Virginia (5-1) lost to Iowa State 30-14. Next: vs. Baylor, Thursday, Oct. 25.

No. 7 Washington (5-2) lost to No. 17 Oregon 30-27, OT. Next: vs. No. 19 Colorado, Saturday.

No. 8 Penn State (4-2) lost to Michigan State 21-17. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 9 Texas (6-1) beat Baylor 23-17. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 10 UCF (6-0) beat Memphis 31-30. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

        Lawmakers clash over Trump’s role in FBI headquarters plans

No. 11 Oklahoma (5-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 12 Michigan (6-1) beat No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 13 LSU (6-1) beat No. 2 Georgia 36-16. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 14 Florida (6-1) beat Vanderbilt 37-27. Next: vs. No. 2 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 15 Wisconsin (4-2) lost to No. 12 Michigan 38-13. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

No. 16 Miami (5-2) lost to Virginia 16-13. Next: at Boston College, Friday, Oct. 26.

No. 17 Oregon (5-1) beat No. 7 Washington 30-27, OT. Next: at Washington State, Saturday.

No. 18 Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 19 Colorado (5-1) lost to Southern Cal 31-20. Next: at No. 7 Washington, Saturday.

No. 20 NC State (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday. Oct. 20

No. 21 Auburn (4-3) lost to Tennessee 30-24. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 22 Texas A&M (5-2) beat South Carolina 26-23. Next: at No. 24 Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 23 South Florida (6-0) beat Tulsa 25-24, Friday. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 24 Mississippi State (4-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 LSU, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 25 Cincinnati (6-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday, Oct. 20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth