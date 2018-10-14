The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) beat Missouri 39-10. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 2 Georgia (6-1) lost to No. 13 LSU 36-16. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) beat Minnesota 30-14. Next: at Purdue, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 NC State, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 5 Notre Dame (7-0) beat Pittsburgh 19-14. Next: vs. Navy at San Diego, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 6 West Virginia (5-1) lost to Iowa State 30-14. Next: vs. Baylor, Thursday, Oct. 25.

No. 7 Washington (5-2) lost to No. 17 Oregon 30-27, OT. Next: vs. No. 19 Colorado, Saturday.

No. 8 Penn State (4-2) lost to Michigan State 21-17. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 9 Texas (6-1) beat Baylor 23-17. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 10 UCF (6-0) beat Memphis 31-30. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

No. 11 Oklahoma (5-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 12 Michigan (6-1) beat No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 13 LSU (6-1) beat No. 2 Georgia 36-16. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 14 Florida (6-1) beat Vanderbilt 37-27. Next: vs. No. 2 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 15 Wisconsin (4-2) lost to No. 12 Michigan 38-13. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

No. 16 Miami (5-2) lost to Virginia 16-13. Next: at Boston College, Friday, Oct. 26.

No. 17 Oregon (5-1) beat No. 7 Washington 30-27, OT. Next: at Washington State, Saturday.

No. 18 Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 19 Colorado (5-1) lost to Southern Cal 31-20. Next: at No. 7 Washington, Saturday.

No. 20 NC State (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday. Oct. 20

No. 21 Auburn (4-3) lost to Tennessee 30-24. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 22 Texas A&M (5-2) beat South Carolina 26-23. Next: at No. 24 Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 23 South Florida (6-0) beat Tulsa 25-24, Friday. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 24 Mississippi State (4-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 LSU, Saturday, Oct. 20.

No. 25 Cincinnati (6-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday, Oct. 20.

