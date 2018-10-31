Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

October 31, 2018
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (31) 35-3 775 5
2. UConn 36-1 728 1
3. Oregon 33-5 712 6
4. Baylor 33-2 679 2
5. Louisville 36-3 664 3
6. Mississippi St. 37-2 563 4
7. Stanford 24-11 559 15
8. Oregon St. 26-8 517 13
9. Maryland 26-8 500 16
10. South Carolina 29-7 479 7
11. Tennessee 25-8 448 12
11. Texas 28-7 448 8
13. Iowa 24-8 383
14. Georgia 26-7 374 18
15. DePaul 27-8 306
16. Missouri 24-8 294 17
17. NC State 26-9 288 21
18. Syracuse 22-9 238
19. Marquette 24-10 231
20. Texas A&M 26-10 149 14
21. Duke 24-9 131 20
22. South Florida 26-8 123 19
23. Arizona St. 22-13 122
24. California 21-11 103
25. Miami 21-11 84

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 38, West Virginia 35, UCLA 29, Cent Michigan 24, Nebraska 13, Florida St. 12, Michigan 9, Boise St. 4, Buffalo 3, Virginia Tech 2, Belmont 2, Virginia 2, TCU 1, Drake 1, Green Bay 1, Duquesne 1.

