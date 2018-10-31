The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Notre Dame (31)
|35-3
|775
|5
|2. UConn
|36-1
|728
|1
|3. Oregon
|33-5
|712
|6
|4. Baylor
|33-2
|679
|2
|5. Louisville
|36-3
|664
|3
|6. Mississippi St.
|37-2
|563
|4
|7. Stanford
|24-11
|559
|15
|8. Oregon St.
|26-8
|517
|13
|9. Maryland
|26-8
|500
|16
|10. South Carolina
|29-7
|479
|7
|11. Tennessee
|25-8
|448
|12
|11. Texas
|28-7
|448
|8
|13. Iowa
|24-8
|383
|–
|14. Georgia
|26-7
|374
|18
|15. DePaul
|27-8
|306
|–
|16. Missouri
|24-8
|294
|17
|17. NC State
|26-9
|288
|21
|18. Syracuse
|22-9
|238
|–
|19. Marquette
|24-10
|231
|–
|20. Texas A&M
|26-10
|149
|14
|21. Duke
|24-9
|131
|20
|22. South Florida
|26-8
|123
|19
|23. Arizona St.
|22-13
|122
|–
|24. California
|21-11
|103
|–
|25. Miami
|21-11
|84
|–
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 38, West Virginia 35, UCLA 29, Cent Michigan 24, Nebraska 13, Florida St. 12, Michigan 9, Boise St. 4, Buffalo 3, Virginia Tech 2, Belmont 2, Virginia 2, TCU 1, Drake 1, Green Bay 1, Duquesne 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.