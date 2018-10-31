The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Notre Dame (31) 35-3 775 5 2. UConn 36-1 728 1 3. Oregon 33-5 712 6 4. Baylor 33-2 679 2 5. Louisville 36-3 664 3 6. Mississippi St. 37-2 563 4 7. Stanford 24-11 559 15 8. Oregon St. 26-8 517 13 9. Maryland 26-8 500 16 10. South Carolina 29-7 479 7 11. Tennessee 25-8 448 12 11. Texas 28-7 448 8 13. Iowa 24-8 383 – 14. Georgia 26-7 374 18 15. DePaul 27-8 306 – 16. Missouri 24-8 294 17 17. NC State 26-9 288 21 18. Syracuse 22-9 238 – 19. Marquette 24-10 231 – 20. Texas A&M 26-10 149 14 21. Duke 24-9 131 20 22. South Florida 26-8 123 19 23. Arizona St. 22-13 122 – 24. California 21-11 103 – 25. Miami 21-11 84 –

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 38, West Virginia 35, UCLA 29, Cent Michigan 24, Nebraska 13, Florida St. 12, Michigan 9, Boise St. 4, Buffalo 3, Virginia Tech 2, Belmont 2, Virginia 2, TCU 1, Drake 1, Green Bay 1, Duquesne 1.

