Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Man charged with hitting Charlottesville suspect

October 26, 2018 5:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a reported jailhouse assault against the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally last year (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

An inmate at a Virginia jail is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.

Col. Martin Kumer is superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He said in a news release Friday afternoon that the incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The release says Fields was being seen by jail staff in an office when another inmate, Timothy Ray Brown Jr., made his way past a correctional officer and hit Fields twice above his shoulders.

Kumer says Fields did not have an opportunity to respond. Neither inmate had any serious injuries.

The release says Brown has been charged with assault and Fields has been given the chance to pursue criminal charges against him. Fields’ attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

____

12:15 p.m.

A Virginia woman says her son told her he got in a jail fight with the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

Lucinda Carter told The Associated Press on Friday that her son, Timothy Brown, called her from jail in Charlottesville and told her he got in a fight with James Fields.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed in the attack Aug. 12, 2017.

Col. Martin Kumer is superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He says an investigation is ongoing and declined to provide details.

Carter said she expects her son to face charges. An attorney for Fields didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War