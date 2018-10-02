The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (58) 5-0 1497 1 2. Georgia 5-0 1405 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1395 4 4. Clemson (1) 5-0 1278 3 5. LSU 5-0 1233 5 6. Notre Dame 5-0 1216 8 7. Oklahoma 5-0 1193 6 8. Auburn 4-1 1002 10 9. West Virginia 4-0 998 12 10. Washington 4-1 978 11 11. Penn St. 4-1 920 9 12. UCF 4-0 759 13 13. Kentucky 5-0 707 17 14. Stanford 4-1 700 7 15. Michigan 4-1 687 14 16. Wisconsin 3-1 642 15 17. Miami 4-1 600 16 18. Oregon 4-1 462 19 19. Texas 4-1 403 18 20. Michigan St. 3-1 281 21 21. Colorado 4-0 225 – 22. Florida 4-1 210 – 23. NC State 4-0 118 – 24. Virginia Tech 3-1 89 – 25. Oklahoma St. 4-1 88 –

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.