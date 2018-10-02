The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (58)
|5-0
|1497
|1
|2. Georgia
|5-0
|1405
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|5-0
|1395
|4
|4. Clemson (1)
|5-0
|1278
|3
|5. LSU
|5-0
|1233
|5
|6. Notre Dame
|5-0
|1216
|8
|7. Oklahoma
|5-0
|1193
|6
|8. Auburn
|4-1
|1002
|10
|9. West Virginia
|4-0
|998
|12
|10. Washington
|4-1
|978
|11
|11. Penn St.
|4-1
|920
|9
|12. UCF
|4-0
|759
|13
|13. Kentucky
|5-0
|707
|17
|14. Stanford
|4-1
|700
|7
|15. Michigan
|4-1
|687
|14
|16. Wisconsin
|3-1
|642
|15
|17. Miami
|4-1
|600
|16
|18. Oregon
|4-1
|462
|19
|19. Texas
|4-1
|403
|18
|20. Michigan St.
|3-1
|281
|21
|21. Colorado
|4-0
|225
|–
|22. Florida
|4-1
|210
|–
|23. NC State
|4-0
|118
|–
|24. Virginia Tech
|3-1
|89
|–
|25. Oklahoma St.
|4-1
|88
|–
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.