The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (59)
|6-0
|1522
|1
|2. Georgia
|6-0
|1426
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|6-0
|1420
|3
|4. Clemson (1)
|6-0
|1331
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|6-0
|1315
|6
|6. West Virginia
|5-0
|1174
|9
|7. Washington
|5-1
|1098
|10
|8. Penn St.
|4-1
|1097
|11
|9. Texas
|5-1
|956
|19
|10. UCF
|5-0
|917
|12
|11. Oklahoma
|5-1
|879
|7
|12. Michigan
|5-1
|875
|15
|13. LSU
|5-1
|794
|5
|14. Florida
|5-1
|719
|22
|15. Wisconsin
|4-1
|710
|16
|16. Miami
|5-1
|591
|17
|17. Oregon
|4-1
|505
|18
|18. Kentucky
|5-1
|485
|13
|19. Colorado
|5-0
|419
|21
|20. NC State
|5-0
|342
|23
|21. Auburn
|4-2
|335
|8
|22. Texas A&M
|4-2
|257
|–
|23. South Florida
|5-0
|144
|–
|24. Mississippi St.
|4-2
|136
|–
|25. Cincinnati
|6-0
|114
|–
Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah St. 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.
