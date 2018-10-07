The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1522 1 2. Georgia 6-0 1426 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 6-0 1420 3 4. Clemson (1) 6-0 1331 4 5. Notre Dame 6-0 1315 6 6. West Virginia 5-0 1174 9 7. Washington 5-1 1098 10 8. Penn St. 4-1 1097 11 9. Texas 5-1 956 19 10. UCF 5-0 917 12 11. Oklahoma 5-1 879 7 12. Michigan 5-1 875 15 13. LSU 5-1 794 5 14. Florida 5-1 719 22 15. Wisconsin 4-1 710 16 16. Miami 5-1 591 17 17. Oregon 4-1 505 18 18. Kentucky 5-1 485 13 19. Colorado 5-0 419 21 20. NC State 5-0 342 23 21. Auburn 4-2 335 8 22. Texas A&M 4-2 257 – 23. South Florida 5-0 144 – 24. Mississippi St. 4-2 136 – 25. Cincinnati 6-0 114 –

Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah St. 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.