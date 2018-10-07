Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

October 7, 2018 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1522 1
2. Georgia 6-0 1426 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 6-0 1420 3
4. Clemson (1) 6-0 1331 4
5. Notre Dame 6-0 1315 6
6. West Virginia 5-0 1174 9
7. Washington 5-1 1098 10
8. Penn St. 4-1 1097 11
9. Texas 5-1 956 19
10. UCF 5-0 917 12
11. Oklahoma 5-1 879 7
12. Michigan 5-1 875 15
13. LSU 5-1 794 5
14. Florida 5-1 719 22
15. Wisconsin 4-1 710 16
16. Miami 5-1 591 17
17. Oregon 4-1 505 18
18. Kentucky 5-1 485 13
19. Colorado 5-0 419 21
20. NC State 5-0 342 23
21. Auburn 4-2 335 8
22. Texas A&M 4-2 257
23. South Florida 5-0 144
24. Mississippi St. 4-2 136
25. Cincinnati 6-0 114

Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah St. 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize